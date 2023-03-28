Weather: Cold front brings heavy snow, strong winds and rain

Traffic waits near Spingfield for Porters Pass to open after heavy snow closed the pass in 2022.

Heavy snow, strong winds and chilly temperatures are coming as a cold front moves up the South Island.

MetService released warnings and watches about the sudden shift in the weather on Monday, with wet and cold weather forecast on Tuesday.

The cold weather is expected to bring heavy snow down to 700 metres near Queenstown, while other mountain ranges could get a dusting too.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Flood warning for Dunedin as wintry blast rolls in

* Most severe weather warnings ease but risk of thunderstorms remain

* Wet weather to continue, while parts of the South Island get snow



Snow is expected down to 700 metres near Lewis Pass on State Highway 7, with up to 1 centimetre of snow settling near the summit.

For Porters Pass, SH73, MetService said up to 2cm of snow could settle on the road about 800m.

However, at Lindis Pass, SH8, and Crown Range Rd this extended to 700m about the road.

NZTA/Supplied Snow near the summit lookout on the Lindis Pass, which links the Mackenzie Basin with Central Otago, in 2021.

MetService expected said heavy snow was expected about 700m, but dustings would be seen down to 500m.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added,” MetService said.

A front was forecast to move onto the lower South Island from the southwest overnight following a strong and moist northwest flow, MetService said.

The front will move north through central New Zealand on Tuesday, which will be followed by change to cold, gale southerlies.

Severe gales were expected for Banks Peninsula, coastal Marlborough and Wellington.

A watch for heavy rain was also projected for Southland, adding to the heavy rain watches in force for Fiordland and the ranges of southern Westland.