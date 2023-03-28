Weather: Ferries set to be cancelled as cold front brings snow, strong winds, rain

Ferry sailings across the Cook Strait are expected to be cancelled on Wednesday with swells over 5 metres forecast as a cold front moved up the motu. (File photo)

Passengers booked on sailings across Cook Strait on Wednesday should expect cancellations, Interislander says, as a cold front moves up the motu, bringing snow to some parts of the South Island.

MetService released warnings and watches about the shift in the weather on Monday, with heavy snow, strong winds and chilly temperatures forecast.

South Canterbury was forecast to record the coldest temperatures of the year so far as it already experienced snowfall on Tuesday.

Motorists were urged to take care with snow falling through Burkes Pass on State Highway 8, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Flood warning for Dunedin as wintry blast rolls in

* Most severe weather warnings ease but risk of thunderstorms remain

* Wet weather to continue, while parts of the South Island get snow



MetService also issued snowfall warnings for Porters Pass (SH73), Lewis Pass (SH7) and Arthur's Pass (SH73).

In the North Island a road snowfall warning was also issued for the Desert Rd, SH1, by MetService for between 1am and 8am on Wednesday. Snow flurries were possible above 1000 metres but "little, if any, snow is expected to accumulate on the road", it said

Waka Kotahi manager Tresca Forrester said normal winter driving advice applied. “We are hopeful this snow may not last too long given its unseasonability.”

The front, which moved onto the lower South Island from the southwest overnight, was forecast to move north through central New Zealand on Tuesday, followed by a change to cold, gale southerlies.

Metservice/Stuff The Crown Range had a dusting of snow overnight on Tuesday.

Severe gales were expected for Banks Peninsula, coastal Marlborough and Wellington.

Rain had already begun to cause some flooding in the capital with large swells forecast.

Heavy swell warnings were in place for Wellington’s south coast and Wairarapa from Wednesday.

Interislander said the 8.30pm Kaiarahi sailing departing Wellington on Tuesday was still scheduled to sail, but it advised people prone to seasickness to consider changing their travel plans.

Supplied Flooding outside the Botanist in Lyall Bay, Wellington

“The weather forecast has deteriorated significantly over the last 24 hours and swells are likely to rise over 4 metres from 6pm tonight,” it said.

There was a “high chance” sailings would be cancelled on Wednesday.

MetService warned of waves of up to 5 metres, combined with a southerly, from late Wednesday morning, rising to 7 metres on Thursday morning before easing to about 4 metres in the evening in Wellington.

Temperatures were expected to drop, with a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 9C.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The Remarkables on Tuesday morning after snowfall overnight.

Meanwhile, in the Wairarapa, waves up to 6 metres were expected early on Wednesday evening, rising to 7 metres overnight and easing to 5 metres on Thursday evening.

Bluebridge said no cancellations were planned yet, but it would be monitoring the weather conditions.

A watch for heavy rain was also projected for Southland, adding to the heavy rain watches in force for Fiordland and the ranges of southern Westland.

MetService said snow was expected to lower to 500 metres in Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago. Heavy snow is possible above 700 metres, and may approach warning amounts above this level.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added,” MetService said.