20,000 people sign to protect Citizens Advice Bureau from Auckland Council budget cuts

Auckland's mayor, Wayne Brown, said he was eyeing up $25 million of cuts at the council's head office in his inaugural speech. (First published October 28, 2022)

People are rallying behind Auckland’s Citizens Advice Bureau and libraries as public consultation on Auckland Council’s draft budget closes on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) will deliver 20,000 signatures in support of its operations to deputy mayor Desley Simpson.

The draft budget outlines how Auckland Council hopes to close a $295 million budget shortfall.

CAB’s future is uncertain amid proposed budget cuts to community services.

CAB Auckland City general manager Kate Anderson said if they were to go ahead, “Auckland Council’s proposed cuts would shred Auckland’s social fabric.

“Aucklanders value the CAB and see it as a vital local service.

“Continued funding for Citizens Advice Bureau is about delivering core social infrastructure that underpins community wellbeing.”

Stephen Forbes/Stuff The Citizens Advice Bureau is in talks with the Auckland Council about its future funding and how it manages its finances. (File photo)

Consultation on the Auckland Council draft budget closes at 11pm on March 28.

The Public Service Association will join CAB to hand over its petition on Tuesday.

Social justice sector organiser Simon Oosterman said following years of Covid-19 and more recently the Auckland Anniversary floods, closing CABs “is simply outrageous”.

Meanwhile, library advocates are decrying proposed cuts to library operating costs.

It could mean libraries could be closed on some days and librarians replaced with volunteers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland Public Library in Auckland CBD. (File photo)

Public Libraries of New Zealand research into Auckland Libraries data showed even after discounting the 180 days the libraries were closed during Covid-19 lockdowns, the average number of books borrowed per day had increased by at least 319 in the last three years.

Former Silver Fern Linda Vagana, today the general manager of charity Duffy Books in Homes, said the move would disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

“Schools, charitable organisations like ours and libraries all work together to provide a wrap-around service to whanau who would otherwise not be able to access books, reading materials or assistance with digital literacy.

“We know that for Māori and Pasifika communities literacy and numeracy skills continue to be a struggle and libraries and their staff provide a much valued resource,” she said.

“For some students and other members of the community the library is a quiet, safe place to work, when homes may be cold or overcrowded or there is no access to digital technology.”

Duffy Books in Homes was founded by author Alan Duff “to break the cycle of booklessness”.

The charity donates more than 700,000 books to vulnerable children a year.

“I think the Auckland Council needs to go back to the drawing board and come up with some other ways to reduce funding, rather than penalise the most marginalised in our society.

“We cannot undermine the essential role the arts plays in our community, what is being proposed is just silly,” Vagana said.

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.

To have your say on the draft budget visit the Auckland Council site.