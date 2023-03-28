Teen girl in critical condition after crash left Warkworth homes without power

Auckland Rescue Helicopter flew a teenage girl in critical condition to Auckland Hospital on Monday night.

Homes in Warkworth are without electricity after a car struck a power pole on Monday.

The car crashed at about 6.45pm on Monday night on Woodcocks Rd.

St John airlifted one person in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital. The Auckland Rescue Helicopter has said the patient is a girl in her teens.

On Tuesday morning, Vector confirmed houses and businesses still don’t have power but it’s expected electricity will be restored by mid-morning.

READ MORE:

* Person seriously injured after car crashes into power pole in Warkworth



“Crews began work to replace a badly damaged power pole as soon as emergency services had given them access,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday, a local resident told Stuff the crash occurred on the corner “it always does”.

“It's a shocking road,” he said.

./Stuff Widespread outages in across Woodcocks Rd following a car crash on Monday night.

Two ambulances, police, and the Auckland rescue helicopter attended the incident.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment after the road was closed around the scene.