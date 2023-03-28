Teen girl in critical condition after crash left Warkworth homes without power

A teenage girl in critical condition was helicoptered to Auckland Hospital on Monday night.

Power has been restored to homes in Warkworth after a car struck a power pole on Monday.

The car crashed at about 6.45pm on Monday night on Woodcocks Rd.

St John airlifted one person in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital. The Auckland Rescue Helicopter has said the patient is a girl in her teens.

On Tuesday , Vector confirmed houses and businesses have power again.

“Crews began work to replace a badly damaged power pole as soon as emergency services had given them access,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday, a local resident told Stuff the crash occurred on the corner “it always does”.

“It's a shocking road,” he said.

./Stuff Widespread outages in across Woodcocks Rd following a car crash on Monday night.

Two ambulances, police, and the Auckland rescue helicopter attended the incident.

The road was reopened at about 6am on Tuesday.