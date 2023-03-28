Child who died in Māngere pool incident was two years old

The child died after a “pool incident” at the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport in Māngere

The child who died in a “water related incident” at the Holiday Inn at Auckland Airport this month was two years old.

Police have confirmed the age of the person involved, but in a statement said they were not in a position to identify the child.

The incident happened after 6pm on Wednesday, March 22.

The hotel’s general manager, Clayton Darlington, confirmed a child had died and that emergency services had been notified as soon as the incident began.

“We take the safety of our guests very seriously... Our thoughts are with their family and friends, with everything they are going through,” Darlington told Stuff.

At the time, police said they responded to a “water incident” on Wednesday evening.

They attempted to resuscitate the person involved, however they were unable to be revived.