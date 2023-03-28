Fonterra tanker crashes into bridge near Dannevirke, one taken to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital after a Fonterra milk tanker crashed into Oringi North Overbridge on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash at 2pm on Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived the driver was not trapped but had suffered moderate injuries.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said paramedics attended to the patient before transporting him to Palmerston North Hospital.
FENZ had left the scene and the incident to police.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to the incident at 2.15pm and the road was blocked for a time.
Traffic was being diverted via Maharahara Rd.
A witness at the scene said roadworks were nearby and traffic was backed up and at a standstill.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has advised motorists to take care and expect delays.