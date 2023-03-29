'Speed dating for cats': SPCA adoption day hopes to find 150 animals new homes

Laura Millar of the SPCA describes an upcoming open day as "speed dating for cats", as the organisation hopes to find them good homes by Easter.

Auckland’s SPCA centres have around 150 animals in need of a home this weekend in its first adoption day in three years.

SPCA centres in Hobsonville and Māngere will be open to pet-parent hopefuls on Saturday and Sunday.

Manager Laura Millar said the adoption drive is a little like “speed dating for cats”.

“We’re trying to get as many people who want cats, and as many cats who need a home, into the same room together,” she said.

It’s not just cats. The SPCA has a whole host of animals in need of a home: rabbits, dogs, birds and even roosters.

Millar hopes the adoption day will “create some breathing room” in their packed centres.

“It’s like being stuck in traffic, our animal flow. Everything is bumper to bumper.

“It's very, very hard for us to get anywhere at the moment because we still have a large number of animals coming in all the time that need our help,” she said.

David White/Stuff Millar hopes the adoption day will “create some breathing room” in their packed centres.

SPCA was busy before Covid but the last three years have only exacerbated the issue.

Pets and strays were not being desexed at their usual rates during Auckland’s long lockdown in 2021, leading to a puppy and kitten boom.

On top of that, Auckland's vets are also in crisis as “dire” staff shortages have lead to a backlog of work that continues to pile up.

If you take into account the cost of living and housing crisis, Millar said many animals are left in a hard spot.

“There’s very little help to go around,” she said.

Stuff Laura Millar of the Auckland SPCA is hoping to adopt out ‘Gizmo’, and other orphans at this weekend’s SPCA open day.

Hopeful pet owners at the adoption event should be prepared to take their pet home that day.

“We’re not doing any holds. We’re hoping to find the right homes for these animals as soon as possible. If you have a cat carrier, bring that,” she said.

The cost of adoption will be reduced by 75%, and those who attend the open day will have to meet normal adoption requirements.

David White/Stuff Hopeful pet owners at the adoption event should be prepared to take their pet home that day.

“We want to make sure we’re finding these animals the right home, not just anything that comes along.

“And we want to make sure we’re matching people for the right animal for their home as well. If they want something cuddly, I don't want to give them something that will tear their curtains down,” she said.

The centres will also have activities for kids on the weekend, including a guess-the-lollies-in-the-jar competition to win a “prize for your new pet”.