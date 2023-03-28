Person injured in water incident at Auckland's Epsom
A person has been taken to hospital after a water-related incident in central Auckland.
A Stuff reporter at the scene said three police cars were parked outside Epsom Girls' Grammar School’s aquatic centre on Tuesday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a water-related incident at 4.30pm.
Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
Hato Hone St John took one person to hospital, the spokesperson said.
St John has been approached for comment.