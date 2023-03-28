Person injured in water incident at Auckland's Epsom

Police are at Epsom Girls' Grammar School’s aquatic centre following a water-related incident.

A person has been taken to hospital after a water-related incident in central Auckland.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said three police cars were parked outside Epsom Girls' Grammar School’s aquatic centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a water-related incident at 4.30pm.

Hato Hone St John took one person to hospital, the spokesperson said.

St John has been approached for comment.