Large scrub fire near Cape Reinga, Far North

Fire crews have been tackling a scrub fire in Cape Reinga since 3pm Tuesday. (File photo)

Efforts to extinguish a scrub fire in Cape Reinga, in the Far North have stopped until first light tomorrow.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said fire crews had been battling the blaze since 3pm Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, four helicopters with monsoon buckets had been tackling the 150 hectare fire, but operations had now stopped until tomorrow, the spokesperson said.

A ground crew was on standby, but the fire 5km south of Cape Reinga was not vehicle accessible, he said.

In a Facebook post, Ngāti Kuri advised people to keep roads clear for emergency services.