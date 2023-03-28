One dead following workplace incident on Queenstown construction site

Emergency services responded to the incident in Jacks Point, near to Queenstown.

A person has died following a workplace incident near to Queenstown this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a construction site in Jacks Point shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a “workplace incident” in Homestead Bay Rd and that the serious crash unit and WorkSafe had been notified.

Fire and Emergency crews and police officers could be seen surrounding a digger at a construction site.

It is understood Wilson Contractors – which has branches in Queenstown, Cromwell and Invercargill – is linked to the workplace involved. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed the agency had been notified and was making an initial investigation.