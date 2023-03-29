State Highway 1 closed, four helicopters on standby as Cape Reinga fire burns

A large scrub fire is burning near Cape Reinga, Far North.

A scrub fire that spread through Cape Reinga on Tuesday afternoon is still burning, causing the closure of State Highway 1.

Firefighters kept watch on the blaze overnight and would be back “big time” to attack the flames on Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Four helicopters with monsoon buckets were on standby.

The blaze covers about 150 hectares of land and is located 5km south of Cape Reinga.

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Te Paki Stream Rd and Cape Reinga due to the fire.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised travellers in the area to delay their journey.

In a Facebook post, Ngāti Kuri said some walking tracks around Cape Reinga had been closed due to the blaze.

“All walking Tracks from Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) to Taputaputa, Cape Reinga through to Kahokawa (Scott's Point) including the Te Werahi loop track are closed for the next 10 days minimum or until further notice.”

A spokesperson for Ngāti Kuri said a member of their Taiao team alerted Fire and Emergency of the blaze.

They would continue to provide updates to fire crews, they said.