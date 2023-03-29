Dramatic day for neighbours during armed police standoff in Stratford

Mike Adlam lives next door to the house that was the centre of an armed standoff in Stratford on Tuesday.

Seven children and their parents climbed out a window and over two fences to escape their Stratford home as police surrounded their neighbour’s house where a man with a firearm was holed up.

Doctors Steve and Landi Cranstoun were woken around 1am by police, who were hunting for a man who had fled after his vehicle was stopped by road spikes by police in Stratford late on Monday night, where shots were fired at officers.

Police had tracked the man to a house in Achilles St, next door to their home.

“For a while they were not sure where the guy was, he could have come over the fence into the back of our house,” Steve said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Police staff at work were supported by firefighters at the house on Achilles Street in Stratford on Tuesday.

“We pulled all the kids into a front bedroom, and they swept the house making sure he was not there.

“We did it in the dark, we didn’t want to alert the guy.”

The seven children aged from 3 to 11 years slept the rest of the night in their parents’ room, and as dawn broke, the police came back and evacuated the whole family, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Firefighters on standby while police staff work at the house on Wednesday.

“They took us out a back bedroom window, over two fences and on to Ajax St. One of the officers drove our van around, and we picked it up from there, and left.

“The police were great with our kids, just fabulous, they were very kind. Five of them got the kids out and over the fences. I couldn’t be more impressed than I was with them yesterday.”

While the family spent the day at a Stratford motel, some of the police used their house during the operation.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mike Adlam said Achilles St, where he lives, is home to some very nice people.

“It's a day we’ll remember,” he said.

“We’re American, it wouldn’t have happened like this there, the police would have broken the door down and shot the person.”

A neighbour on the other side of the house where the wanted man hid, Mike Adlam, spent a cold night after police asked him and his boarder to leave their home just before 1am.

Stuff A man was arrested after a standoff that lasted 15 hours.

“I was asleep in bed in my birthday suit, I jumped out and got dressed. We had to go down the road, we stood down there for a couple of hours, but it was quite cold, and a lady police officer offered us a car to sit in and keep warm for a couple of hours,” he said.

“In the morning, we went over to a friend across the road and had a coffee,” he said.

Later, a police officer went to Adlam’s house and collected his wallet, so he could go into town and buy some breakfast, then he and two friends watched from behind the cordon until they were able to return home.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Fire crew members were at the house with police on Wednesday.

“I think the police did an excellent job, they should be commended for their patience. I’ve lived in a number of countries and that patience wouldn't have existed in those other countries,” he said on Wednesday.

He said Achilles St was normally fairly quiet.

“It’s a nice area of town and there’s a lot of nice people in this street,” he said. “Just the odd one that is out of control.”

The standoff lasted until around 3pm on Tuesday, when a 33-year-old man was arrested. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Many windows in the house were broken during the police standoff.

Two separate cordons were in place around streets in Stratford during the operation, and at least two schools were advised to go into lockdown, with Avon School sending all students home for the day.

On Wednesday, a cold wind and squally showers kept residents indoors, but police staff, some wearing gas masks, were seen going in and out of the house, which had police tape across the front yard.

A fire truck and two firefighters were stationed out the front of the house.

The police were conducting a scene examination as part of their investigation, a police media spokesperson said.