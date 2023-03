Firefighters are attempting to rescue dogs from Auckland house fire

Firefighters are attempting to rescue dogs that may be trapped inside a house fire in Auckland’s Manurewa.

Four fire trucks rushed to a property on Lynmore Drive at about 8.40am on Wednesday and found the blaze was “well alight”.

“All the people got out, but there was concern for dogs that were still on the property,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A vet has been called to the scene.

More to come...