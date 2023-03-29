Yeah, Nah: Is it time for a Cook Strait tunnel?

It’s another day of big swells and another day of ferry cancellations across the Cook Strait.

The cold front is the latest issue for the Cook Strait ferries, which have had a miserable time of late carrying passengers from Wellington to Picton. Ferries from both providers – the Interislander and Bluebridge – have also been plagued with breakdowns in recent months

With the school holidays coming up, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little nervous if you have a ferry trip booked, as these troubles with the ferry services have left travellers stranded on either side.

Sure, they are flights available, but is it time for another option in a Cook Strait tunnel?

READ MORE:

* So your Cook Strait ferry sailing has been cancelled. Now what?

* Cook Strait ferry to go to serve the British Channel Islands

* European completes Ocean's Seven with Cook Strait swim



While replacing the three-hour ferry time with a train journey or the ability to drive yourself saves time, the cost of a tunnel could put this dream out of reach.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

The Channel Tunnel, or "Chunnel" connecting Britain and Europe has the longest undersea portion of any tunnel in the world – its total length is 50.45km, just shy of what would be required under the Cook Strait. The Chunnel's lowest point is 75 metres below sea level – the strait averages almost twice that depth at 128m.

The Chunnel cost £9b at the time of completion in 1994 – something like $30b in today's New Zealand dollars.

Japan's Seikan Tunnel is 54km connecting the islands of Honshu and Hokkaido across the Tsugaru Strait, which is much deeper than Cook with a maximum depth of 200m. Japan, like New Zealand, is a shaky country. It cost around $10b in today's money.