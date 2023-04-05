Rotorua's council proposes job losses, and a 7.2% rates rise in annual plan

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell promised to “stop the spend” during her election campaign last year.

A promise to “stop the spend” made by Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell during last year’s election campaign could result in the loss of around a dozen jobs as the council prepares to release its draft annual plan for consultation.

The union representing some Rotorua Lakes Council staff said the proposed job losses were simply a cost-cutting exercise and could affect the delivery of important council services.

Last week, Local Democracy Reporting revealed the council was looking at a 7.2% average rates rise across the district as it finalised its draft plan for 2022/23.

Elected members were to vote on Wednesday on whether to approve the draft plan to go out for public consultation on April 11.

The council has held two “forums” and one meeting, all behind closed doors, to discuss the draft plan, and Wednesday’s agenda asked councillors to approve a month-long consultation process based on a proposed average rates increase of 7.2%, a capital works programme of $138 million and borrowing of $47 million.

Last year’s rates were set at an average increase of 5.7%.

Details of the draft plan will be released on April 11, however when asked by Local Democracy Reporting if the rates rise was affordable, councillor Robert Lee said it was as low as they could make it, but also noted it came at a cost to some council services.

Confirmation of "any changes that may potentially affect staff" would come when the finalised annual plan was adopted, the council said.

Mayor Tania Tapsell said the council was under pressure from rising costs, inflation, unbudgeted costs from weather events, and labour market pressures.

“These are challenging times for both our community and for [the] council, and we’ve had to make some tough calls to try and balance what our community needs most right now with our responsibility for financial prudence.”

Public Service Association (PSA) union organiser Kirstin Miller said the proposal to reduce staff numbers was already underway and was a “cost-cutting exercise” that could “impact the quality of services the community enjoys”.

“Any restructuring creates uncertainty for all employees. Many of the impacted staff have worked at the council for some years so the prospect of losing their job is creating real stress, particularly at a time of high living costs,” Miller said.

“It’s especially disappointing the council seems to be rushing into this process and to date has failed to provide members with good information about how it impacts them and the council’s services.”

Miller said the PSA were seeking further information from the council to get a clearer view of its plans.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams said the consultation process would, among other things, “consolidate some work programmes and focus on doing the essentials well”.

“Staff have been informed that there may be potential impacts on roles within the organisation as a result of what is being proposed.

“The finalised annual plan will be adopted at the end of June which is when we would have confirmation of any changes that may potentially affect staff.”