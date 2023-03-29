Auckland Council investigating Western Springs lake leaks

Western Springs has sprung two leaks, potentially leading to fish and bird deaths.

Auckland Council is investigating what has caused the Western Springs lake to lose so much water that fish and birds are dying.

A local woman reported the problem to council, who have not responded to her personally but have begun looking into the problem.

Craig Mcilroy, Auckland Council general manager healthy waters, said the team was made aware of the issue on Tuesday.

“Our teams have been on the ground today and believe it is caused by the two weirs (on the southeastern and northeastern side of the lake) slowly leaking.

“Further investigation will determine whether this is the case.”

Resident Vicki Adams said she first noticed the problem at the beginning of the week and was astounded that maintenance staff hadn’t reported the problem themselves.

She and her son found several koi carp dead at the beginning of the week, and on Wednesday some fish were swimming with their bellies on the silt, and fins poking out of the lake.

David White/Stuff Vicki Adams can’t believe how low the Western Springs lake levels have gotten.

Birds are suffering too, essentially trapped in the lake, Adams said.

“There are walls now where there were little steps, it’s like a fortress to the little ducklings,” she said.

On Tuesday, Adams buried a baby cygnet which injured itself trying to clamber over the edge of the lake.

“It was horrible to watch it die, it’s horrible for children to see.

She said she wants to know more about the two leaks and whether they were caused accidentally or by neglect.

“Someone must be accountable for not doing their job correctly.”

Mcilroy said the council is “working on an urgent fix”.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience and reassure residents that this is a priority.”

The Western Springs lake is at the centre of a large public park, used most recently for the two-day Pasifika Festival.