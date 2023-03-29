Negotiators called in for prisoner on roof at Northland facility

The prisoner climbed onto the roof around 2pm Wednesday. (File photo)

Negotiators have been called in to engage with a prisoner who has climbed onto the roof at Northland Region Corrections Facility.

Northern Regional Commissioner, Sean Mason, said the prisoner climbed onto the roof of the facility, near Kaikohe, at around 2pm Wednesday afternoon.

“The area is within the secure perimeter of the prison grounds. There is no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety.”

Staff responded immediately to contain the incident and are currently talking to the man, Mason said.

Mason said they are taking appropriate steps to ensure the prisoner’s safety, and bring the incident to an end, including bringing in the Prison Negotiation Team (PNT) to engage with the man.

All other men at the prison are safe and secured.