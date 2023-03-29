Prisoner down off roof after climbing up over nicotine lozenges

The prisoner climbed onto the roof around 2pm Wednesday. (File photo)

A prisoner who spent hours on the roof of Northland Region Corrections Facility, wanting nicotine lozenges has come down.

Northern Regional Commissioner, Sean Mason, said the prisoner climbed onto the roof of the facility, near Kaikohe, at around 2pm Wednesday afternoon.

“The area is within the secure perimeter of the prison grounds. There is no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety.”

Staff responded immediately to contain the incident and are currently talking to the man, Mason said.

Mason said they are taking appropriate steps to ensure the prisoner’s safety, and bring the incident to an end, including bringing in the Prison Negotiation Team (PNT) to engage with the man.

All other men at the prison are safe and secured.

At 7pm, Mason said the incident had been resolved, and prisoner had come down from the room.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff While there has been no visible damage, a full assessment will be carried out, Mason said. (File photo)

“The incident was resolved without injury and without risk to the safety of the public or the wider security of the prison.”

A full review will be carried out, he said.

Mason said early indications are that the prisoner was wanting nicotine lozenges.