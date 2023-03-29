Diver airlifted to hospital after incident in Looking Glass Bay

A diver has been airlifted out of Looking Glass Bay in Fiordland after getting into trouble. (File photo)

A diver has been airlifted to hospital after reports of a water related incident in Fiordland.

Emergency services were called to Looking Glass Bay on the coast, just south of Milford Sound, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

New Zealand’s national search and rescue organisation, the Rescue Coordination Centre, took the lead on the incident, sending a helicopter to assist the diver who appeared to have decompression sickness, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

“[They were] contacted by a third party about a person who was diving by the looks of things, and has come up pins and needles, like the bends.”

A helicopter from Te Anau was sent to uplift the diver, who was taken to Southland Hospital in moderate condition, the spokesperson said.