Cyclist in critical condition after crash in Auckland's Takanini

A road is closed in south Auckland after a cyclist was badly injured. (File photo)

A cyclist is critically injured after a crash in the south Auckland suburb of Takanini.

Police said the crash, between a car and bicycle, occurred just before 6.30am near the intersection of Walters and Grove roads.

Cordons are in place with Walters Rd closed between Grove and Kaha roads.

“The serious crash unit has been advised and will examine the scene,” police said.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area this morning while police carry out their work at the scene.”