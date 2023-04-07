Yachties take fight to save Auckland boatyard to the High Court

Auckland Council spent millions upgrading cleaning facilities at a central-city boatyard but it’s now set to be bulldozed, amid accusations that wealthy yachties are calling the shots.

A group of Auckland yachties has taken its fight to save a public boatyard to the High Court arguing the loss of hull cleaning facilities would be a threat to biosecurity in the Hauraki Gulf.

The case centres around a controversial decision by the Ōrākei Local Board to terminate the contract of The Landing boatyard in Ōkahu Bay, in favour of a proposal to redevelop it into a car park and events space to be utilised by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club.

Andrew Barney of the rival Auckland Yachting and Boating Association (AYBA) said it had applied to the High Court for a judicial review, and interim orders that would temporarily hold back the bulldozers.

He said going to court was a last resort after having already presented his case to council and the local board.

READ MORE:

* Bulldozed boatyard: Yachties face off with wealthy club over axing of public hardstand

* Why is Auckland Council so eager to sell prime waterfront real estate to a millionaire developer?

* Abandoned boats piling up around the country



“I’m really annoyed that it has come this far, just thinking about the ratepayer money defending it, and the money that our members have had to put up.”

Barney insisted his members were not wealthy. They couldn't afford to join members-only yacht clubs and marinas where project managers would take care of cleaning their vessels, he said.

“They’re predominantly people who have old home-built boats, and they’re starting to panic as council divers are stickering boats because the hulls aren’t clean.”

A judicial review is not a small undertaking, McVeagh Fleming lawyer John Burley says.

It costs $540 to make an application, and legal costs could be between $20,000 and $50,000, depending on how long it takes. The losing party may also be liable to pay two thirds of the successful party’s costs, he says.

“You wouldn’t run off to the High Court over every little silly decision. It's about keeping a check on decision makers where those decisions affect our daily lives,” Burley said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Boat owners with dirty hulls will face fines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars under rules introduced to stop the spread of an invasive seaweed. Around 600 boats in the area will be affected by the closure of The Landing boatyard.

He said that in cases where a decision was “inherently unreasonable”, the court could direct the decision maker to reconsider, or in exceptional cases, make a decision on its behalf.

“When it comes to the court reviewing the decision process and its nuances, it's looked at in terms of whether it was a reasonable decision with the information that was available. It’s not about meeting a standard of perfection.”

While the local board made the decision to scrap the boatyard, Auckland Council will have to defend the application made in court which alleges the decision was “unreasonable and irrational”.

At a March meeting of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee, councillors began to vigorously debate the issue before they were hushed by council staff and chairperson Richard Hills. Staff said it was “not appropriate” to publicly discuss it while it was before the court.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Co-chair of the Hauraki Gulf Forum Nicola MacDonald has also written a letter to Mayor Wayne Brown and the council’s chief executive expressing concern about the number of hull cleaning facilities being shut down.

But, Albany councillor Wayne Walker had already made his view clear that the council had a duty under the Biosecurity Act to take a leadership position in fighting marine pests. He also wasn’t pleased by Hills’ suggestion the council had no budget to look further into the issue.

“The boating community is resourced enough, if we’re too poor, to do the work for us. What we have to do is grasp the principles, otherwise we’ll never do anything.”

Hills retorted: “I’ve said there is no budget to do what you’re asking. You can prepare it out of your own money I guess, but that’s not how things work.”

Councillor Christine Fletcher said it wasn’t an issue council could “fob off” for the next ten-year plan, and Hills agreed staff could provide further information on the fight against invasive seaweed Caulerpa Brachypus, but not on boatyards.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Caulerpa Brachypus, an invasive seaweed has taken in hold in the Hauraki Gulf and tough new measures have been brought in to stop it spreading further.

Meanwhile, Andrew Barney said if cleaning facilities continue to close at the same time boat owners were being faced with hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines for having dirty hulls, it would create a risk of non-compliance.

“We’ll get people who just beach their boat on the mudflats at low tide and scrape off all the contaminants and leave it there.”

Hauraki Gulf Forum co-chair Nicola MacDonald warned Mayor Wayne Brown in a letter that Auckland had the least cleaning capacity per number of board.

“Should caulerpa establish in bays around Waiheke, or the eastern or north shore beaches, the impact on the marine ecology, communities, tourism and the city could be significant.”

The case has been set down for April 18.