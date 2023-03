A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a car and motorbike collided at a central Auckland intersection.

A motorcyclist has died after a car and motorbike collided at a central Auckland intersection on Friday.

Emergency services treated the motorbike rider after the crash at the Mt Eden Rd and Mt Albert Rd just after 7am.

Police have said the motorbike rider has since died in hospital from their injuries.

The incident will be referred to the Coroner.