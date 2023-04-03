The champion 10-year-old climber and his punishing morning training routine

New Plymouth’s Huxley Bolger, 10, is one of New Zealand’s top young climbers.

Every morning champion climber Huxley Bolger gets out of bed and works on his strength by doing 50 push ups, 25 pull ups and two minutes planking.

When that’s done it’s time for 25 leg raises, 15 arms curls (on each arm) and 1 dumbell pull up.

“I really do it,” he says, pointing to his handwritten list.

And it’s working. The 10-year-old New Plymouth boy is a rising star in the rapidly growing sport of competitive climbing.

Matthew Rilkoff/Stuff Huxley has a list of exercises he completes each morning.

Last month, he won the top rope climb in the Youth D section at the National Para-climbing and Lead Championships in Christchurch.

A top rope climb is generally for younger climbers, who are attached to a rope from above. The aim of the game is to get to the top of the wall, or as high as they can.

Those who get the highest win, and if two climbers get the same height, their relative speeds are used to determine the winner.

Huxley’s win in Christchurch was a big deal, qualifying him to represent New Zealand in the Australian Open at the end of May.

“My goal is to go to the worlds, maybe the Olympics,” he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Huxley won the top rope climb in the Youth D section at a recent national climbing competition in Christchurch.

The keen surfer, cricketer, footballer and futsal player is hoping his body cooperates. Ideally he wants to grow to 6 foot 1, the perfect height for a climber he reckons.

And though he spends plenty of time on strength training, it’s his mindset, technique, problem-solving and the focus to train hard and often that is more important than brute force muscle, he says.

His win at Christchurch was set up well before he actually tackled the wall.

“I had like this mindset that I was super positive. Just focus on one climb. Nothing else matters, in that moment. I knew there were good climbers there, so I had to focus on what I could do,” he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Dave Bolger has been instrumental in supporting his son’s climbing ambitions.

Huxley’s climbing skills and knowledge come largely from his dad Dave Bolger, a one time climbing instructor in Queenstown and keen recreational climber who has got the entire family hooked.

“Our holidays all over the country tend to involve climbing,” Bolger says.

His son’s interest in climbing comes at a time when the sport is surging in popularity, with bouldering, a type of indoor wall climbing, included in the Tokyo Olympics.

In New Plymouth, Bolger says the sport is helped significantly by climbing coach Peter Lofthouse, the climbing wall manager at the YMCA.

“It’s incredible how well some of the kids have done on the national stage,” he said.