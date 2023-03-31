Auckland police seek 'dangerous' woman, 74, who 'should not be approached'

Auckland police are asking for the public to keep a look-out for a “dangerous” 74-year-old woman.

Bronwyn Warwick, who police consider “dangerous and should not be approached” is known around the Counties Manukau area.

But she may be somewhere in Auckland more generally, police said.

There is a warrant for her parole recall.

Warwick is a talented bone carver and is friends with self-described “jailhouse lawyer” Arthur Taylor on Facebook. Taylor disputes the police description.

He described her as “harmless and no threat to anyone”.

“What concerns me is if the police keep describing people like her as ‘dangerous’, they’ll be like the little boy who called ‘fire’ in the picture theatre,” he said.

Prisoner advocate Tui Letele said she knows Warwick, and echoed many of Taylor’s opinions about the elderly fugitive.

She said her husband regularly dropped off food parcels for Warwick, but hadn’t heard from her in the past two weeks.

“She’s not dangerous, she’s just old and sick,” Letele said.

In 1992, Warwick was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

She has been released and recalled to prison on four occasions. During that time she committed two “very serious offences” involving aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

A Parole Board decision from November 2019 shows Warwick has done “extremely well” on parole.

“She is settled. She has a job, good accommodation and save for one issue relating to her cannabis use, has prospered,” it reads.

Her parole conditions included not to possess or consume alcohol or controlled drugs and to participating in alcohol and drug assessments.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her to call 111 immediately, or call police on 105 with information about Warwick.