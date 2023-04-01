Muriwai locals plead for visitors to stay away, as other west coast areas reopen

Residents from cyclone-hit Muriwai continue to ask visitors to stay away from closed areas, as some areas on Auckland’s west coast reopen from Saturday.

The severe effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in February are still being felt on the rugged west coast, especially in Muriwai where around 150 houses remain red or yellow stickered.

Muriwai remains closed to non-residents, however a community newsletter issued by Auckland Emergency Management on Wednesday said it was aware of concerns that non-residents had visited without approval.

“In some cases, this has been agreed to support local businesses.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aerial photos taken in the days following Cyclone Gabrielle show the scale of the slip damage in Muriwai.

Cordons and security guards are expected to remain until at least after Easter.

Auckland Council said Muriwai Regional Park, including the beach and the Maukatia Gannet Path remained closed.

Also closed are Karekare, Piha (including Kitekite Falls which has suffered a slip), Anawhata, Te Henga, Bethells and Arataki.

“Please stay away. Do not add additional pressure to these communities by trying to visit them at this time.”

“Sightseeing is discouraged especially in resident-only access areas. This puts already vulnerable roads under stress and causes safety risks.”

Chairperson of the Muriwai Stickered Residents Group Mike Hibbert​ said around a million people visited Muriwai Beach annually, particularly between December and Easter.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Muriwai locals understand people are itching to visit the beach, but ask that they hold off until it is safe. (File photo)

“There is a concern that there’s a bit of a backlog of desire to get out there.”

He said locals were putting pressure on the council to keep the beach closed for safety reasons.

Additionally, there was inconsistent water supply to the public toilets and the majority of the walking tracks were closed.

“We love the community, we want people to come out here eventually, but just not now.”

Some areas of Te Rau Pūriri Regional Park and Waitākere Ranges Regional Park are open from Saturday, with support of mana whenua Te Kawerau ā Maki.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Around 150 houses in Muriwai have red or yellow stickers.

That included the farm areas of Pae o te Rangi and Anawhata and the Craw Homestead bach and campground in Waitākere Ranges Regional Park.

At Te Rau Pūriri Regional Park, visitors may access the prawn farm at the northern end of the park.

The rest of Auckland’s regional parks are open, however some tracks are closed due to slips or dangerous trees.

“We ask the public to respect all closures and not remove any barriers or signage.”

A full list of Auckland Council facilities that are closed or have limited access is available here.