Lucky win for Lotto punters in Taranaki and Otago after Strike Must Be Won draw

Two Lotto players from Taranaki and Otago won $500,000 each in Saturday evening’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike Four tickets were sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua and Paper Plus Hastings in Hastings.

Lotto is asking anyone who bought their ticket from those stores to check it as soon as possible in store or on MyLotto.

Ten more players will also be enjoying a decent prize after winning $23,896 each in the Second Division draw. The winners are from Auckland, Hamilton, Canterbury, Dunedin and Ruakaka.

Earlier this week, a retired couple in Porirua were settling into bed when they saw they had won $7 million in Powerball.

The couple bought the ticket on MyLotto, and the woman decided to watch the draw on Wednesday night after getting an email reminder.

“I watched the numbers line up one by one, and as each one circled, I thought, ‘oh, that’s good’,” she said. “When it got to six numbers, I couldn’t believe it – and when the Powerball number lined up, I was speechless!”

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.