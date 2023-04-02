Police investigate after 'number of shots' fired at Black Power’s Auckland pad

Video shows armed police outside Black Power HQ in Auckland, which was reportedly targeted in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Police are investigating after reports of a shooting targeted at Black Power gang’s Auckland pad on Saturday night.

Around 11pm, police responded to reports of gunshots heard on Jolson Rd in Mt Wellington.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Police were still on scene on Sunday morning.

In a statement on Sunday, police said they were still completing a scene examination.

Residents in the area were warned to expect an increased police presence.

“Thankfully no one was injured. However, it is believed a number of shots were fired at the exterior of the building from the roadside,” police said.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff A number of shots are believed to have been fired at the exterior of the building, police said on Sunday morning.

At 9.15am on Sunday, four police cars remained outside the address on Jolson Rd and two officers were guarding the house.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be identified, said they heard around 10 shots around 11pm.

At least eight bullet holes could be seen in the upper section of the house on Sunday morning.

There were no apparent injuries and investigations were ongoing, police said.