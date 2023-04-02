Police investigate after reports of a shooting targeted at Black Power’s Auckland pad

Police were still on scene on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating after reports of a shooting targeted atBlack Power gang’s Auckland pad on Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots heard on Jolson Rd, Mt Wellington, around 11pm.

They then spoke to “several occupants at the identified address”, a police spokesperson said.

At 9.15am on Sunday, four police cars remained outside the address on Jolson Rd, and two officers were guarding the house.

There were no apparent injuries and investigations were ongoing, police said.