Domestic flights resume as fog lifts at Auckland Airport

Domestic flights have been disrupted by fog at Auckland Airport.

Fog restrictions at Auckland Airport have been lifted after fog descended on parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport at 6.55am, but had been lifted by 9.50am.

Have you been affected? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A total of nine departing domestic flights were cancelled and seven delayed.

A further ten arriving domestic flights were cancelled, and two delayed, Auckland Airport said.

International flights were not affected.

According to the Auckland Airport website, travellers should check with their airlines for further information.