Man found dead near Pelorus Bridge in Marlborough named by police

Police have released the name of a man who was found dead by a river in Marlborough.

Blenheim man Matthew Ryan Dickson, 31, was found dead by Te Hoiere/Pelorus River near the Pelorus Bridge on March 23.

A member of the public alerted police about 10.10am.

Following initial investigations police determined his death was not suspicious, however, the circumstances of his death remained under investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Pelorus Bridge, on State Highway 6, was a popular swimming spot, halfway between Blenheim and Nelson, and its café and campground were popular with tourists and locals.