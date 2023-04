Two people have moderate to serious injuries after a crash near Kereta in the Coromandel.

A crash involving a single vehicle has blocked State Highway 25 near Kererta, south of Coromandel township.

Police were notified of the crash about 12:30pm on Sunday.

Two occupants of the vehicle have suffered moderate to serious injuries, say police.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched and is en route, according to the police.

Although the road is blocked, police say they will endeavour to have the road open to a single lane soon.