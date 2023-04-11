Southland: The underdog that was crowned Trash Kingdom of Aotearoa

Litter is increasing across Aotearoa every year according to an audit done last year.

In a race to be the Trash Kingdom of Aotearoa an underdog has risen as its victor.

Southland has taken out two of three titles for most littered region in the 2022 National Litter Audit run by Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

The audit follows on from a baseline audit carried out by the organisation in 2019 and compares data and insights between the two.

What it found was overall the litter problem in Aotearoa was worsening, with the total number of items, volume and weight of litter at a national level all increasing since the 2019 audit.

READ MORE:

* Aotearoa's green image is 'fiction': Audit finds amount of litter has more than doubled

* 'Money life' is better in the south, and the reason is simple

* Litter plagues one of New Zealand's remotest coastlines



Paper and cardboard found at sites increased by more than 643%.

While illegal dumping was not as bad as that, it still increased by a margin of 239%.

The upside was cigarette butts decreased by 12%, however, with the increase in vaping, this figure could have been added to the plastics figure that increased 72%.

Supplied Heather Saunderson is the chief executive of Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said the results were “alarming”.

“Despite the efforts of tidy Kiwis nationwide, the audit results really speak to the fiction of New Zealand's clean green image and illustrate the need for government, industry and Kiwis to take immediate action,” Saunderson said.

“The 2022 results serve to highlight that the need for educational and behaviour-change programmes, when it comes to litter in New Zealand, is more important and urgent than ever.”

So who is the whose who of trash across Aotearoa, and how did Southland beat the rest?

STUFF A National Litter Audit has revealed the most littered items in the country. (Video first published September 3, 2019)

Southland

With the most litter and the greatest volume, Southland was found to be the trash kingdom of Aotearoa.

With a whopping 204 items found per 1000 m², the home of the Highlanders certainly made its mark.

Its volume per 1000 m² was also the highest of all the regions, averaging at 27.08 litres, but the region couldn’t take home three golds, with its average weight of 0.88kg being beaten out by a stronger player.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland has taken two out of three titles in latests litter audit.

Plastic was the most frequently identified material type recorded and was associated with moderate to high litter volumes and moderate weights.

Cigarette butts and vaping products also contributed to this, but that was on the lower end. The largest contributor of litter weight was glass, and paper and cardboard items had the largest volume.

Northland

Across the 16 sites surveyed, the average number of litter items per 1000 m² was 86, with an overall average estimated volume of litter of 9.20L and the overall average weight of 0.78kg.

As you would expect, retail litter took out the crown in terms of numbers of litter items, but weight was awarded to industrial sites.

Car parks and public spaces showed much lower levels of litter, however plastic, cigarette butts and vaping products were the most frequently identified material types per 1000 m² within the Northland region.

123RF Auckland has won first place for heaviest litter per 1,000 m².

Auckland

Auckland’s survey of 37 sites showed the overall average number of litter items per 1000 m² audited in 2022 was 134 items.

Immediately, the region put itself in the running to be most littered, with an average volume of 47.97L and a hefty weight of 1.18kg per 1000 m².

While the region didn’t get crowned most littered, it did take out the heavyweight title over all others.

Bay of Plenty

The Bay of Plenty region beat Auckland in terms of individual items found, with 137 litter items found per 1,000 m² across 30 surveyed sites.

The overall average of litter was 9.79L with a weight of 0.46 kg per 1000 m².

Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay

There was a moderate decline in the number of items found across 25 sites in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions.

With 113 items found on average per 1000 m² the region’s couldn’t quite keep up with Auckland or the Bay.

The overall average estimated volume and weight per 1000 m² was also lacking at 7.97L and 0.44kg.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato’s litter audit showed a lower average compares to most of the North Island.

Waikato

There was a significant drop in this region compared to Auckland and the Bay of Plenty, with Waikato seeing 85 litter items per 1000 m² across 51 surveyed sites.

However, when looking at the volume of the litter it jumped to 12.77L, and had a weight of 0.3g more than the Bay at 0.50kg per 1000 m².

Taranaki

As we head down the North Island, the numbers of items found continued to drop, with Taranaki’s 15 surveyed areas seeing 111 items of litter per 1000 m².

But, like Waikato, the volume of the litter items increased again to 14.6L and 0.87kg on average.

Janine Rankin/Stuff Manawatū Whanganui’s litter audit showed some of the highest volume of litter across the nation.

Manawatū-Whanganui

Once surveyors hit Manawatū-Whanganui it’s clear the tides had turned.

The average litter items per 1000 m² jumped to 132 across 35 surveyed sites.

But it didn’t stop there. The volume of the items also increased, with an overall average jumping to 19.24L with an estimated weight was 0.74kg.

Wellington

But the capital of Aotearoa took out the crown for capital of litter in Te Ika a Māui.

Across the 40 sites surveyed, the average number of litter items found was 144, with an estimated average volume of 19.99L and weight of 0.73kg.

Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough

Even with three regions combined, Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough couldn’t compare to Wellington,

Across 15 sites, the regions saw 95 litter items on averaged across the surveyed area, with an overall estimated volume of 13.83L and 0.59kgs per 1000 m².

While the number of items was less than most of the North Island, the average weight and volume was higher than Waikato at 0.59kg and 13.83L respectively.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury almost had the highest rates of litter in the South Island.

Canterbury

And while the true capital of Aotearoa remained king in the North for litter, the queen of the South made sure it made sure Te Waipounamu reminded the nation of its presence.

Canterbury took out one of the highest average of litter items across its 50 sites surveyed with 156 items found on average per 1000 m².

The region also boasted the highest average volume at 20.29L, but couldn’t beat heavy weight Taranaki with its average weight 0.05kg behind at 0.82kg.

West Coast

Not wanting to be left out, the West Coast made a punt for the win, but lost out to Canterbury again.

Across the 15 sites surveyed, 102 litter items were found per 1000 m², with an average volume of 14.20L and weight of 0.65kg.

Better luck next time, Westies.

Otago

The student capital of Aotearoa didn’t make the top three most littered areas – it made the top two.

While the region’s average weight wasn’t as heavy as Canterbury’s at 0.78kg per 1,000 m², and neither was its volume at 15.95L, over 20 surveyed sites, the average number of litter items found was 202, a shocking 48 more items.

Supplied Chatham Islands Rēkohu Wharekauri has the lowest rates of litter.

Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Islands

As the smallest area surveyed it was no surprise the Chatham Islands came dead last in the race to be most littered.

With just 29 items per 1000 m² found on average across five sites, the most remote area of Aotearoa was the most pristine place to be.

The overall average estimated volume was 64.15L, however, the Islands weren’t going down without a fight.

The Chathams didn’t have the most litter, or the biggest volume, but it did give some of the largest regions a run for their money in terms of weight.

With an average estimated weight of 0.83kg, the Chathams came in third place, only just getting beaten out of the win by Taranaki and the overall winner of the most littered region of Aotearoa, Southland.