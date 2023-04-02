Man charged with abduction and rape after Blenheim incident

A man is due to appear in Blenheim District Court on Monday charged with abduction and rape.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with abduction and rape following an incident in Blenheim on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a call to Sinclair St, Mayfield about 9.50am on Sunday.

Shortly after a man was found on Market St and taken into custody.

The man is set to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Monday, April 3.

The victim was receiving support, the spokesperson said.

While police acknowledged this incident was concerning for the community, it was believed there was no ongoing risk to the community, the spokesperson said.