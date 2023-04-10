Draft annual plan reveals 8.6% residential rates rise for Taupō residents

Taupo mayor David Trewavas: “We have done everything we can to keep rates as low as we can.”

Taupō residents face a proposed average residential rates rise of 8.6%, with the council saying “rising costs across the board” left it with no other option.

The proposed residential rates increase equates to around $305 a year, and the council is now calling for community feedback to help shape its plans and priorities for the next 12 months in its draft annual plan for 2023-24.

Also on the cards are increases to the council’s fees and charges for building consents and waste disposal, and a major $7.6 million investment into developing a 6ha council-owned site known as East Urban Lands, which sits between the East Taupō Arterial highway, Kokomea Village and Richmond Heights.

This money would fund consenting, design, earthworks and some civil construction.

The council also wants to push back funding the depreciation of council assets for one to two years to help reduce rates in the short term.

“The proposed rates increase of 8.6% in this draft annual plan is the figure that would result if we apply the maximum amount of non-funding of depreciation, on the other hand, if depreciation is fully funded the proposed rate increase will be 11.1%,” the draft plan states.

Mayor David Trewavas said the council was acutely aware the community were facing a cost of living crisis, grappling with soaring inflation and rising interest costs, and had worked hard to keep the increase as low as possible.

“There is no denying that for all of us – council as well as our community – these are difficult economic times and challenges lie ahead in the upcoming financial year.

Supplied The proportion of rates funding used for each council activity in the Taupō district.

“Costs have increased across all of council’s business. With that in mind, we have tried our best to balance affordability for you, our community, with maintaining the levels of service and investment that our district needs to thrive.

“We have done everything we can to keep rates as low as we can,” Trewavas said.

According to the draft annual plan, the cost of delivering and running council services for 2023-24 is $122.7 million - that’s $17 million more than in 2022-23.

Taupō District Council acting chief executive Julie Gardyne said staff had “looked at every single council operating cost and rationalised budgets as much as we can”.

Stuff Rates cover all sorts of council activities from sports grounds to street lights.

"We have also gone through our capital and community projects list to determine which projects are essential to deliver and whether they can realistically be delivered in the coming year.

“We realise the proposed rates increase is still a considerable change from what was originally projected in the long-term plan [of] 3.74%.

“Given that inflation is currently sitting at around 7%, this rates increase is realistically the lowest figure we could get to in the economic climate, without drastic cuts to council’s levels of service.”

Gardyne said the overall impact of the increase on individual ratepayers would vary due to the fact some properties had increased in value more, or less, than the average across the district.

The draft annual plan consultation period runs until 4.30pm on Friday, April 28.

Visit taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay for details.