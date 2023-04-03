Hamilton dairy owner has heart attack after 12th robbery in a year

Armed thieves ram Hamilton dairy owner Ashfaq Farooqi out of the way as a former community police station sits idly over the road.

As he lay on the tarmac outside his business, Ashfaq Farooqi suffered a heart attack.

Robbed of cigarettes and tobacco by four armed thieves, his Flagstaff Supervalue superette has been the target of 12 robberies in 12 months, he says.

On the most recent occasion, he attempted to prevent the thieves leaving the car park by standing in front of their getaway vehicle with a trolley full of beach toys.

For his efforts he was run over. It was then he suffered a heart attack.

As he lay in shock at the chaos that had unfolded in his business yet again, not a single passerby came to his aid, instead they filmed, he says. As evidenced by the myriad of angles captured and published on social media.

The irony isn’t lost on Farooqi that mere metres away from where he lay waiting for an ambulance, a community police station was once located.

Admitted to hospital after the robbery on February 27, Farooqi was reluctant to go to hospital but paramedics insisted.

“Police saw how I was breathing said to me: ‘Ash, you have to let us call an ambulance.’ They came and took my blood pressure, and it was 227 over 127.”

He’s glad he let them.

“The doctor told me I had suffered a serious heart attack,” he says.

After an hour’s wait in the ambulance bay at Waikato Hospital, Farooqi was seen to by cardiac specialists.

“They told me after the first blood tests, that while in the car park I had a heart attack... A few weeks later my GP told me that it was likely caused by the stress of the robbery.”

In medical parlance this pressure is referred to as “hypertensive crisis”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff After Farooqi’s heart attack a stent was inserted, and he is now on blood thinners terminally.

Farooqi pauses while speaking, sometimes the recurring chest pains as a result of the heart attack render him speechless.

“It’s very, very uncomfortable.”

After the insertion of a stent and the prescription of blood thinners, Farooqi has returned to the place he was robbed 12 times in as many months.

He’s no longer as frightened as he once was of being robbed, he’s unsure what the future holds for him professionally. As a result of the heart attack he can no longer lift anything heavier than a few kilos nor work as he was once able to.

“I can’t sell (the superette), no-one will buy it. I can’t run away. What can I do?”

Not only did Farooqi come away from the ordeal with an overbearing sense of despair as to the future of his business, he displays a laundry list of medication and a suicide prevention plan prepared for him by doctors at the hospital.

Should thieves attempt to rob his store again, Farooqi has a warning for potential thieves that leaves little to the imagination.

“I will kill them.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Farooqi with the trolley of toys he used in an attempt to prevent the thieves’ escape.

The political arena is also one in which he fails to see any solutions.

“(Hamilton East MP) Jamie Strange said before the election [in which he was elected] he would put back the police station. It didn’t happen, and I think he’s retired now.”

Meanwhile, he says that recently elected Hamilton West National politician Tama Potaka’s advice to his daughter to avoid shopping in dairies is unhelpful.

“That is the worst thing to be saying, if an MP is saying to their daughter don’t go to the shop, who will?”

Most of all, Farooqi would like to see the reinstatement of a community police station and an increase in constables on the beat.

“We desperately need a new police station. We are demanding it. I think it will certainly help to reduce burglaries. Also, more police cars driving around.”