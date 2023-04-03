Palmerston North buses will go all electric

Palmerston North's first electric bus will soon be joined by a fleet of 42.

Palmerston North will be the first city in New Zealand to have a fully-electric bus fleet.

The new buses will be arriving in the city in time for the launch of a new bus service from February 2024 when a new contract with Tranzit kicks in.

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell announced the outcome of the tender process in Te Marae o Hine, Palmerston North’s Square, on Monday afternoon.

“Introducing 42 brand-new electric buses is an exciting and fantastic step forward for decarbonising public transport in the city,” she said.

They would supplement the one electric bus already in service on the Palmerston North and Ashhurst network.

“I’m really proud of our council for making the bold move to go fully electric and removing the current fleet of 26 diesel buses from circulation.”

The new bus service will run every 15 minutes on all routes at peak times, and every 30 minutes off-peak and at weekends.

It will cost $11.3 million a year, paid for by passenger fares, the funding agreements with tertiary organisations to support free student travel, Waka Kotahi and Palmerston North ratepayers.

SUPPLIED Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell announces Palmerston North will be the first city to have an all-electric urban bus fleet.

City ratepayers would see their Horizons’ rates for public transport services increase to $13 per $100,000 of their property’s capital value in July, and $19 in July 2024.

“Jumping on board the new high-frequency network will quickly provide a cost saving compared to running a private vehicle, as well as lowering emissions,” Keedwell said.

Tranzit director of transport and operations Keven​ Snelgrove said the new contract built on 25 years of the Masterton-based family-owned business’s experience in providing bus services in Palmerston North, during which time buses had run with 99.9% reliability and punctuality.

“Introducing the first fully-electric bus fleet into regional New Zealand is exciting for Tranzit and is a continuation of our commitment to innovation and building a sustainable bus fleet.”

SUPPLIED Palmerston North has one electric bus in service. The whole fleet will be electric from February 2024.

He said the electric buses would cost about 50% more than $400,000 diesel vehicles, but would provide operational savings in fuel over time.

Tranzit was in discussions with New Zealand and Chinese suppliers to source the vehicles.

The company would also have to invest in more 120kW chargers at its depot.

Tranzit Coachlines Manawatū manager Tony Chettleburgh said an extra 50 drivers would need to be recruited to drive the more frequent services in the city.

He said he was confident recruitment would be successful, with drivers finding the electric buses attractive, comfortable and smooth to handle.

Lowering emissions from transport was a common goal for Horizons and for the city council in its aspiration to be an eco-city.

As well as having zero emissions, the new buses would be quieter, provide a smoother ride, and be more attractive and comfortable.

They would have a range of 300km, so would be able to run for a full day between charging.

Keedwell said Tranzit had a proven track record providing bus services in Palmerston North, and the new plan was an “incredible change”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North's diesel buses will be replaced with electric vehicles.

The new buses and timetables will be supported by a $7m climate emergency response fund grant from central government to install new bus stop facilities, and the introduction of real-time bus tracking.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere said he was pleased the message about the importance of reducing emissions was gaining traction, with Horizons receiving tenders that involved predominantly electric vehicles.

“The Government has worked hard to reduce New Zealand’s emissions, so it’s great to see Horizons leading the way with a fully-electric bus fleet, giving Palmerston North residents the opportunity to transition to low emission travel options.”

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Linda Stewart said the decision to go all electric was a bold one, and she commended Horizons for its leadership in making the change.

The new bus work operating under the fresh Connect brand is a key element of Palmerston North’s integrated transport initiatives programme which aims to improve safety and access for people in the city, alongside projects including speed management and improved walking and cycling facilities.