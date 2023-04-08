Resilience - Inge Woolf's story of survival and triumph

It was to be one last mother daughter adventure: penning the story of a lifetime.

They had been on a few journeys together, Inge Woolf and Deborah Hart. This last one, though, would be bittersweet.

Holocaust survivor Woolf had been part-way through writing her memoir in 2020 when she was told she was dying.

A practical woman, a realist, she told her family simply that everyone had to die sometime, recalls Hart.

“My mother is not one for self-pity, but there was one moment she was very sad. She said: ‘I suppose I will never finish my book’.”

Before really thinking about it Hart offered to finish it for her. Woolf, after all, hadn’t just been a wonderful mother; she'd been a great friend, she says.

Simon Woolf/Supplied Inge Woolf and her daughter Deborah Hart.

And so, facing forward, as her mother had done all her life in the face of adversity, they set out on that final journey, first together, and later Hart alone with her mother’s voice in her head, her own tears on the page as she wrote.

Woolf died in 2021 aged 86.

“It’s been very emotional for me to put it together. I wept over this book. I wanted her to do it,” says Hart. “But I felt her right there. She’s been beside me the whole time.”

Hart completed it over two years, on planes, on holidays, juggling her mother’s story of life and great loss with her own career as a lawyer-turned consultant.

It was a long haul for someone who had never written a book before, she says. “But you only have one life. You might as well fill it up with wonderful delicious projects.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Hart, chair of the Holocaust Centre, finished her mother Inge Woolf's memoir, which is being published on April 11.

Woolf had started writing the book a few years after a 2010 trip to Europe with Hart and son, former Wellington City Councillor Simon Woolf.

She had been invited to speak at the University of Vienna about her life – from fleeing that city in 1938 as Germany annexed Austria, to finding a new life in New Zealand.

Born in Vienna in 1934, Woolf remembered seeing the swastikas rolled out over the buildings near her home. She would recall later how she still got the fear whenever she talked about that.

The book had been a start-stop project in the years that followed. As Woolf became weaker Hart set out to gather as much raw material as she could to finish it off.

Her mother had given her oral testimony to the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand, she had written many speeches and gathered rich source material; her aunt’s transportation order, a religious conversion record and many other documents from wartime – grim black and white reminders of the perils of her Jewish family.

Ron Woolf/Supplied Woolf came to New Zealand in her 20s. This image was captured by her husband, photographer Ronald Woolf.

She had already written and planned several chapters. But Hart realised there were great chunks missing.

“So I interviewed her on everything I could think of. I was furiously writing, and she was reviewing, even as she got weaker. Right up till a few days before she died I’d come into her room and there’d be one word she’d added to the manuscript, or she had something underlined with the word ‘more’.

“One of the things that weighed very heavily on me was that this had to be her book. It had to be her voice. Just having those recordings of her and her notes of what she was saying in the way she said it – there’s a nuanced difference and that matters.”

The book Resilience – A story of persecution, escape, survival and triumph, is a gripping read. In some parts it is non-fiction that reads like fiction, starting with her family’s escape from Vienna as the Nazis marched in.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Woolf as a child just before WWII.

In an audacious move as war loomed, Woolf and her parents travelled by train into the heart of Germany to fly out of Berlin for England on the pretence of going on holiday but in reality to seek refuge.

Woolf remembered wearing a little gold cross around her neck – the family had converted to Christianity to hide their Jewish faith. She remembered her mother telling her she was so scared “our hearts were in our boots” during that long and tense train journey.

They arrived safely in Berlin without being questioned but in something straight out of a film script their plane to England was re routed because of fog to Amsterdam where they spent a jittery night before flying to London the following day, arriving just days before harsher immigration rules were brought in.

It’s a story simply told, though there are sucker punches throughout.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Inge Woolf's memoir Resilience – A story of persecution, escape, survival and triumph is published by the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand.

Among the documents featured is a transportation order to Sobibor extermination camp, which wasn’t so much a camp as a gas chamber and a mass grave.

“It’s chilling because there’s nothing there,” says Hart who went to Sobibor with her mother and brother on that 2010 European pilgrimage.

“They came off the rail cattle trucks and everyone was exterminated. They were lined up and shot into that pit. When you go there now, where the pits were, the grass is different. There’s no doubt what happened to mum’s grandparents because she’s got their transport orders, and she knows where they went. There’s no two ways about what happened to them, if they even survived the trip.”

The story charts Woolf’s escape from certain death under Nazi rule to London where they lived in abject poverty initially surviving off what they could make at the market selling coats her seamstress mother made, to a new and prosperous life in New Zealand where the young Inge met and married photographer Ronald Woolf.

Stuff/Stuff Woolf was in her 70s when she helped establish the Holocaust Centre.

Ron showed her she didn’t have to live in the class system that had trapped her up till then, says Hart.

“My mother was brought up to know your place, that there were structures in society, and she shouldn’t get above herself. He taught her to believe the prime minister was no different from the person in the street. He was very egalitarian.

“Here she felt like she could be herself, do what she wanted to do. Get ahead.”

Her steely resilience was called on later to cope with Ron’s death in a helicopter crash when he was just 57.

She and Simon forged ahead with the photography studio and continued to make a successful business out of it. It was always about looking ahead, living your life the best way you can, says Hart

Like many survivors, Woolf didn’t talk about the Holocaust. Not for a long time.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hart says her mother's story is a wider tale that could tie in with the New Zealand History curriculum.

Facing forward was a survival mechanism, says Hart, who is current chair of the Holocaust Centre. Looking back was something you did when you had enough strength, when things were good.

It was only when her father’s grave was desecrated by vandals in 2004 that Woolf realised there was work to be done teaching tolerance and understanding.

“She saw these graves and was just grief stricken. She thought she was safe here, that New Zealand was a haven. But anti-semitism was here again. She was adamant that there was work to be done in New Zealand, and it wasn’t someone else’s job. She was in her mid 70s, but she felt she had a responsibility to do something.

“Those terrible people who desecrated my father’s graves and a hundred other graves and burnt down the prayer house might have thought that they were doing something to make her and others hide and cower, but they achieved just the opposite ...”

Holocaust survivor Steven Sedley put out a call to a few people including Woolf, about setting up the centre. She was in “boots and all”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Hart spent two years finishing the memoir her mother had started.

Woolf, who would become the Holocaust Centre’s founding director, put her whole self into it, says Hart.

“They shared stories that could help young people in particular understand that you have to fight for your democracy, you need to be careful who you elect, that you have to look after human rights, that hate starts really small and that we all have a part to play in crushing that.”

Woolf’s own story was a wider tale that could tie in with the New Zealand History curriculum, she says.

“It’s about how terrible things can happen to you, and you can go on to live a good life. It’s a cautionary tale about being vigilant against anti-semitism and prejudice and not to be apathetic about it.”

Finishing what her mother started had been a cathartic experience that had helped Hart grieve.

Perhaps now she can move on, face forward.

“My family’s story has given me great power. I know anything is possible. There’s a message of resilience. And that's a very precious thing.”