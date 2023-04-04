Teen critically injured after crash in Far North, airlifted to hospital

A teenage boy is in critical condition after a crash in Kaikohe on Monday night.

A teen has been airlifted to hospital after being critically injured in a car crash in the Far North on Monday night.

The incident happened just after 6pm on State Highway 12, in Kaikohe, police said.

One of the vehicles ended up off the road in the bushes, with the other left on the side of the road.

Both were heavily damaged.

“The serious crash unit was notified and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” police said.

According to Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, a crew were sent to the scene about 6.30pm.

A male patient in his teens was flown to Whangārei Base Hospital, they said.

Photos from the scene showed both cars were badly damaged, with one missing a chunk of its front end, while the other appeared to have sustained damage to all sides.