Social worker charged with caring too much for teenager's older brother

An Oranga Tamariki social worker lost her job after an inappropriate relationship with a client's family.

A Palmerston North social worker who formed a personal relationship with the brother of a young person in her care is facing charges of professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a social worker.

Former Oranga Tamariki social worker Kerry Burridge allegedly allowed the older brother to use her cellphone as a contact number for probation services, and visited the man at home after hours and in prison when she was off duty.

A five-person panel is hearing evidence for the Social Workers Complaints and Disciplinary Tribunal in Palmerston North this week.

Burridge did not attend the first day of the hearing.

The charges assert that she failed to maintain professional boundaries with the family of her client between April and August in 2020.

It was alleged she failed to identify or disclose the actual or potential conflicts of interest arising from the relationship, or to seek out appropriate supervision to manage the conflict.

Legal counsel for the professional conduct committee Ellie Wilson said there was no suggestion of a sexual relationship or any financial mishandling.

The social worker’s supervisor Sherrie​ Mitchell said Burridge was a very analytical and competent social worker who was well liked and really caring.

However, she often avoided face-to-face supervision sessions that were a required part of her job with Oranga Tamariki.

Mitchell said the woman had devoted a lot of time to the particular family, who cannot be named.

In July, she became aware police and Corrections had raised concerns about the social worker.

Her car had been found by police at the family’s home after hours, she had allowed her client’s brother to use her cellphone as a contact number, and she had later visited him several times in prison, in her own time and using her maiden name.

Mitchell said she was shocked the woman had not told her about a personal relationship or the visits beyond a passing comment that she felt she was getting “too close” to the family, but that had not been followed up with a sit-down meeting.

Manawatū site manager for Oranga Tamariki Monica Miranda said she had known the social worker for about 10 years and thought of her as client-focused, committed and caring.

But she became concerned Burridge was not co-operating with supervision meetings that were set up, and managers did not always know where she was, which was a safety issue.

She set up a disciplinary meeting to discuss why she had not disclosed her relationship with the client’s brother, why she had visited their home without a legitimate business reason, and in general behaved in a way that could be seen as unprofessional with potential to bring Oranga Tamariki into disrepute.

It was Miranda’s decision to end the woman’s employment.

“I am still surprised that these events occurred – this is not something that I would have seen coming.”

She said the social worker cared deeply for her clients, to the point where boundaries could sometimes be an issue.