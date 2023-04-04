Nelson teacher swears at students after they take 'an hour to do f.....g nothing'

Nelson teacher swears at students, telling them to "hurry up and sort your s..t out".

A teacher in Nelson has been filmed by their students swearing at them after taking “an hour to do f.....g nothing, actually f.....g nothing”.

The teacher from Nayland College Te Kāerti o Neirana was filmed on Tuesday yelling and swearing at their students for failing to complete set work.

In the video posted to Facebook, the teacher could be heard telling the students what they thought of their work ethic.

“Hurry up and sort your s..t out,” the teacher said in the recording.

“You guys have been useless today, actually f.....g useless

“Taken an hour to do f.....g nothing, actually f.....g nothing, you’ve glued four straws to four bits of f.....g paper, useless.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Nayland College Te Kāreti o Neirana is in Nelson.

“When it comes time to doing the assessment you guys are going to be f.....g about going, ‘Oh, what are we doing, what are we doing,’ and then you’re going to want me to help, and I’m going to say, ‘Well, what did you do last time?’ And you’re gonna go, ‘Well, I f....d about’.

“Quit f.....g about. It’s simple s..t, this isn’t even hard, bloody hell.”

The outburst forced the college’s principal Daniel Wilson to issue an email to parents who had become aware of the incident.

Wilson said he couldn’t give out detail on the incident, but explained that there were processes and policies set out to respond to the teacher’s behaviour.

Nayland College Principal Daniel Wilson wants parents to let the school handle the incident.

The matter was being addressed through the Board of Trustees, Wilson said.

“It is important to affirm that we have very high expectations for the professionalism of our teachers and certainly take very seriously any matters that affect our classroom and school environment.

“It is also important that you feel confident in how we handle issues within our school.

“Although the teacher remains employed at the school, the Board and I are confident that we will not see a recurrence.”

Wilson said the school was keen to minimise distractions as the school term was almost over and the students were “working very hard to finish up assessments and assignments”.