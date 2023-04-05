Pet owners demand action over 'killer dogs' after seven cats and shih tzu mauled

Woodville resident Sharon Brown talks about her dog, Gary, who she found dead at the end of her driveway after he was ripped off his chain and killed by two roaming dogs.

Residents of a small Tararua town are upset about “killer dogs” roaming around attacking pets and they are worried people will take matters into their own hands.

The Tararua District Council has been receiving complaints about wandering dogs killing pets in Woodville. No dogs have been caught, but the council is investigating who the dogs belong to.

Three cats and a dog were killed before Christmas and now four more cats have recently been killed in an area near Ormond St. Some attacks happened early in the morning.

Woodville woman Sharon Brown owned a 10-year shih tzu called Gary, but on the morning of December 17 she found him dead on the driveway, ripped off his chain and with two puncture wounds in his neck.

Gary had most likely been asleep beside his kennel. Brown had heard a noise but thought it was just Gary.

“People are very scared to be walking the streets,” Brown said. “Next they are waiting for a child or an elderly person to get attacked.

“I know the community is getting uproarish (sic) about it ... they want to take matters into their own hands if they find these dogs.”

She said she had to break the news to her daughter who had special needs and loved Gary.

“They need to catch the dogs and prosecute these people. I don't know if the council can, [the dog owners are] hiding killer dogs.”

Stuff Woodville woman Sharon Brown at the kennel of her dog Gary, who was killed by two roaming dogs in December.

The council set up a dog trap, a large steel cage, at her house but caught nothing.

Renee Rihia lives nearby and her 11-year-old cat Titu was killed on March 27.

She heard a noise in her backyard about 6.45am and found her cat dead.

“The dogs were back here. Titu’s fur was all over the backyard.”

Rihia chased the dogs out of the property and they took off up the road.

“[Titu] must have been terrified. He was a clean cat and he peed all over himself. That's what I'm going to remember. He didn't deserve that.”

She said people in Woodville were angry and it was “disgusting” the dogs hadn’t been caught.

She has a trap on her property.

Stuff Woodville woman Renee Rihia is upset her Titu was killed by two roaming dogs last week.

Woodville woman Georgia Boyden captured two tan coloured dogs outside her house on CCTV about 6am on March 27. Rihia said it was those two dogs that killed her pet.

That same morning, Tania Messer, who lives nearby, had her cat Mini, 13, attacked and killed.

Her husband left for work about 6.10am and left their gates open. Shortly afterwards Messer saw two pitbull cross dogs standing over Mini’s dead body next to their porch.

“I was banging and screaming and carrying on.”

She believed one of the dogs had latched onto Mini’s leg and shook, breaking the cat’s neck. She later went looking for the dogs but couldn’t find anything.

Supplied Sharon Brown found her dog Gary dead on the driveway with puncture wounds in his neck.

“[The dog owners] are part of this community, they know their dogs are doing this. What will happen if it's a kid? There’s plenty of kids walking around after school.”

Now she carries a stick on her morning walks for safety.

She wanted the dogs caught “or someone is going to do something”.

Around the corner, Heather Donaldson’s daughter's cat was killed in December.

The 13-year-old cat Polly was found early one morning on the driveway “with its insides ripped out”.

Stuff Renee Rihia where she buried her cat Titu. She has placed censor lights on the grave so it lights up at night.

She was given an animal trap and she wanted the council to catch the dogs.

“Town will go haywire if they don’t do it.”

A spokesperson for the council said it had received more than six complaints plus “lots of reports of sightings”.

The spokesperson said the council was setting dog traps in affected areas and animal officers were patrolling during the day. Allied Security patrol at night checking on dogs.

“Animal control are going to all addresses where they know where there are dogs and where they suspect the dogs are living.”

The spokesperson said Woodville residents could report all loose dogs, take a photo so the dogs could be identified and follow suspected dogs to an address and pass on the address to the council.