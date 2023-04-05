Social worker's reporting of relationship with client's family member was not done formally

An Oranga Tamariki social worker lost her job after an inappropriate relationship with a client's family.

A social worker who said she was getting too close to the family of a client should have formally reported the issue to a supervisor as soon as possible, a tribunal has heard.

The Social Workers Complaints and Disciplinary Tribunal has this week been hearing evidence about a Palmerston North social worker who is facing charges of professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a social worker.

The charges assert former Oranga Tamariki social worker Kerry Burridge failed to maintain professional boundaries with the family of a client between April and August in 2020.

She allegedly entered into a close personal relationship with the older brother of a young person in her care, allowed the man to use her cellphone as a contact number for probation services and visited him at home after hours and in prison when she was off duty.

It was alleged she failed to identify or disclose the actual or potential conflicts of interest arising from the relationship, or to seek out appropriate supervision to manage the conflict.

Expert witness Matthew Rankine​, a senior lecturer at Auckland University and social worker, gave evidence on the second day of the hearing.

Rankine said in this case Burridge told her supervisor of a close personal relationship with the brother of a client and she was getting too close to the family, which he did not consider to be a disclosure.

“Stating they are getting too close could mean many different things to different people. As a social worker it is their ethical responsibility to discuss the concerns that they have about their work.

“Professional supervision provides a forum to discuss these concerns and the social worker should prioritise these uncertainties and grey areas of practice on their supervision agenda.”

He said he believed the “too close” comments were made in an ad hoc way and not in a formal process.

The social worker should have made the disclosure as soon as possible, he said.

Rankine said supervisors had a role to reflect on things and the “too close” comments should have instigated further questioning to examine what Burridge meant and what needed to happen.

Supervision meetings should happen regularly, but there were only a handful of times when Burridge and her supervisor had met between November 2019 and September 2020.

Rankine said entering into a personal friendship with a client’s family members led to the blurring of professional boundaries and judgments about the client.

He said ethical issues arose when close relationships were formed between a social worker and family members.

“If a personal relationship was commenced, the professional relationship would need to end as there would be a conflict of interest.

“Personal and professional boundaries are crossed ... this would require the social worker to be honest and open about what happened and discuss this matter as soon as possible with their supervisor or line manager.”

Burridge did not attend proceedings, but spoke to the hearing officer and said she had not been told the hearing was on.

The tribunal’s chair, Jo Hughson, said sufficient notice had been given and was happy for the hearing to proceed.