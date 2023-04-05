Police go after lollipop man's security licence over mental health concerns

Police have tried to cancel a traffic controller’s security guard licence over concerns about his mental health. (File photo)

Police have tried and failed to cancel a lollipop man’s security guard licence after they received more than 100 “mental health and attempted suicide” reports about him since October.

However, the security guard licensing authority has told police that if they have any more concerns regarding the man’s mental health they may try again.

The man works as a traffic controller for Fulton Hogan, but works casually as a security guard and holds several licences which are valid until February 2028.

Police complained to the security guard licensing tribunal after the mental health reports, saying the man shouldn’t hold the licences on character grounds.

They also objected to the licences as the man is on two active charges for using a bank card for pecuniary interest.

A provision within the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act exists for the PSPLA to decline an application for a security licence on the grounds of a person’s character or background or on convictions, not active charges.

The man, only called ‘CJ’ in the April decision, holds licences to be a property guard, personal guard, document destruction agent and crowd controller.

Police said their concern was over CJ having another mental health episode because of the situations in which security guards could be placed.

“CJ responded to the complaint in writing stating that he is well currently and has full-time work. He says he is doing counselling, taking his medication and has behavioural support,” Trish McConnell, the current PSPLA authority, wrote in the decision.

At the hearing, CJ told the PSPLA that working was important for his mental health.

“He also undertakes counselling through the City Mission and is in supported independent living. He has a support worker who visits regularly to assist him with household tasks and budgeting,” McConnell said.

David White stuff.co.nz Stuart Nash says police are having to spend too much time dealing with mental health and well-being cases.

“The support worker has advised that CJ is highly motivated to work. CJ has also provided a letter from his kaitiaki tuakana (Big Brother Guardian) who has been mentoring him in his security work.”

The PSPLA ruled the police complaint would go on hold until the criminal charges were resolved, as they accepted CJ was well and was currently taking measures to stay well.

However, he was placed on several conditions in relation to his mental health, such as having to work closely with his supervisor and police being allowed to object again on mental health grounds.

If any further criminal charges are laid, his licence will be cancelled.

The Mental Health Foundation was approached for this story but declined to comment.

