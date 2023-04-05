Young racer 'shattered' after go-kart stolen on eve of national sprint championships

Aryan Lala, 12, was a “good shot” of winning a national karting title over Easter before his kart was stolen.

Two years of track work and practice by a young kart racer has been dashed in the middle of the night, his kart stolen on the eve of a major event.

Aryan Lala, 12, was expected to be a leading contender at the KartSport New Zealand 2023 National Sprint Championships in Manawatū over Easter weekend.

Instead, he was left devastated on Wednesday morning after his kart was stolen overnight from in front of his family’s Palmerston North home in Milson.

Father Neeraj Lala said the kart trailer had been pried open, and both the kart and Aryan’s gear bag stolen.

Lala had packed the trailer about 11pm on Tuesday, ready to take to the KartSport Manawatū track ahead of the nationals. The theft occurred between 11pm and 4am.

Supplied Aryan with his kart, which he says is “like a rocket”. But it’s worthless to the thieves, and the family is pleading for its return.

He was pleading for the kart to be returned, and offering a reward on social media.

“The thing is, it’s worthless to somebody else. You can’t put it on a track without a licence, and it’s so distinctive. Aryan is the only driver for WKS KartStore.”

Lala, the chief executive of Toyota New Zealand, said the sport wasn’t big enough for a thief to be able to sell a kart for $500 without drawing suspicion, and each kart had a unique registration number.

The generosity from the karting community had been amazing, he said, with a number of replacement karts offered to Aryan.

“But it’s a tough ask to put a boy who is shattered in a kart he hasn’t driven before and expect him to compete at this level.”

Supplied The kart’s trailer was broken into overnight on Tuesday, in front of the family’s home in Milson.

Aryan, who attends Carncot School, won his local club event in March and was a genuine contender at the sprint championships.

It was to be his final year racing at the event before going up a class.

He had spent two years training for the event, practising on the track five hours a day, and had honed his familiarity with the kart for the past six months.

At a recent test day he posted on social media that the kart “was a rocket and felt so good”.

With official practice laps at the nationals to begin on Thursday, Lala said they were considering dusting off an old kart, but hadn’t given up hope Aryn’s kart would turn up.

Racing at the sprint championships begins on Good Friday and finishes Sunday.