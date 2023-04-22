'Retirement in ruins': planned roads hold 2000 Auckland landowners in limbo

Graham Atchison has found himself on the wrong side of a Notice of Requirement from Waka Kotahi.

A 78-year-old fears he won't be able to afford aged care now his land is locked up in a notice of requirement issued by Waka Kotahi.

Graham Atchison, who lives in Auckland’s Kumeu, is one of about 2000 landowners who recently received similar news in their letter box, and hundreds more notices are still to come.

Atchison said plans that require a large chunk of his property for a proposed State Highway 16 bypass have made his property encumbered and “unsaleable”.

The death of his wife in recent months has left him facing his own mortality and questioning how he might afford aged-care if he isn’t able to easily cash out of his property.

“I’m a bit mixed up at the moment. I really don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m just so bloody annoyed by the whole thing,” he said.

Atchison, aged 78, first moved to the property when he was six years old and is reluctant to let it go. But he admits he’s still better off than his neighbour who was mid-way through building a multi-million dollar house when he received the news.

Atchison, together with another neighbour, spent $5000 getting a top lawyer’s advice, only to learn the transport agency was well within its rights to require the property.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Graham Atchison, 78, of Kumeu has received a notice of requirement from Waka Kotahi stating his near-life-long property is needed for a highway bypass.

The trouble, Atchison said, was the proposed bypass might not get funded or built for decades, leaving the future of his property in limbo and his retirement in ruins.

Waka Kotahi has agreed to shift the boundary of their requirement to leave Atchison’s house intact, but the plans would leave him without road access unless he can come to an agreement with a neighbouring landowner.

He’s not the only one facing uncertainty.

Around 1200 properties are at least partially required in the Kumeu area, around 630 properties for the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit system. A further estimated 160 for transport corridors in Warkworth are required, 288 for an arterial route in Drury and an as yet unknown number along Great South Road in Manukau.

The wave of notifications is being pushed forward by Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth, an entity formed by Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport (AT) and an alliance of engineers and lawyers, with the stated purpose of planning for projects over the next 30 years.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Atchison has been going to the local library to find out as much information as he can about the notice of requirement process. He said it had been a big learning curve, and it wasn’t how he’d choose to spend his retirement days.

Waka Kotahi regional manager system design Randhir Karma said it was “vital for economic and social certainty” that growth was planned well in advance.

He said that if the routes weren’t protected in advance of further urban development, it would be more costly for the taxpayer and intrusive to landowners down the track.

Karma said he wasn’t “aware of any research” that showed notices of requirement devalued land.

It is possible for landowners to apply to Waka Kotahi or AT to have their properties purchased in advance of a set date for a project on grounds of hardship.

Karma said that no funding had been allocated for purchasing properties in advance, but the agencies would allocate funding on a case-by-case basis.

Landowners can also go to the Environment Court to seek orders to force Waka Kotahi or AT to purchase the land if the landowner has already tried unsuccessfully to sell it at a market rate.