Some Auckland ferries to be replaced by Ubers over Easter due to crew shortages

Some inner harbour loop ferry services have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, to be replaced by alternative transport, as a result of “ongoing” marine crew shortages.

Some Auckland ferry services will be replaced by Ubers and buses over Easter Weekend, as there’s not enough skilled maritime crew to staff all vessels.

Auckland Transport (AT) and Fullers360 on Wednesday advised customers there will be “alternative” transport options for customers, due to shortage of maritime crew.

Some Half Moon Bay and inner harbour loop services (Birkenhead, Bayswater and Te Onewa Northcote Point) have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, “to maintain the Waiheke Island timetable”.

There may be “further delays” to Waiheke Island, Hobsonville Point and Devonport services, the agencies said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* 'Critical' staff shortages force cancellation of a number of Auckland ferry services

* Auckland Transport puts pressure on ferry operator to fix service problems

* Auckland Ports company takes blame for commuter ferry disruption



Fullers360 chief operations officer Paul Trotman​ said they

are expecting “high numbers of passengers travelling to and from Waiheke Island this Easter Weekend, particularly on Friday: with the Waiheke Jazz Festival, and Good Friday Groove at Allpress Olive Grove.

LAWRENCVE SMITH/Stuff Auckland Transport have upgraded the Wanderer ferry as an interim solution until new electric ferries arrive.

Trotman said, like other transport and tourism operators, Fullers360’s operations “continue to be impacted by the ongoing shortage of skilled workers”.

“Unfortunately, we simply do not have the number of skilled maritime crew available this Easter weekend to crew all our vessels.”

Trotman said: “We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. We do everything we can to avoid disruptions, but in this instance it is unavoidable.”

Auckland Transport group manager of metro services Darek Koper​ also apologised to customers affected by these “disruptions”.

Peter Rees Photography There may be further delays to Waiheke Island (pictured), Hobsonville Point and Devonport services, Auckland Transport and Fullers360 say. (File photo)

Saturday April 8

Uber replacements will be provided for the following services:

Inner harbour loop (Bayswater, Northcote Point and Birkenhead) departing from Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal:

11.40am

2.10pm

5:10pm

8:10pm

10:10pm

Return Bayswater services:

11:50am

2:20pm

5:20pm

8:20pm

10:20pm

Return Te Onewa Northcote Point services:

12:00pm

2:30pm

5:30pm

8:30pm

10:30pm

Return Birkenhead services:

12:05pm

2:35pm

5:35pm

8:35pm

10:35pm

Bus replacements will be provided for the following services:

Auckland – Half Moon Bay:

2:55pm

6:10pm

11:00pm

Half Moon Bay – Auckland:

3:45pm

7pm

12:45am

Sunday April 9

Uber replacements will be provided for the following services:

Inner harbour loop (Bayswater, Northcote Point and Birkenhead) departing from Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal:

11:40am

2:10pm

5:10pm

8:10pm

Return Bayswater services:

11:50am

2:20pm

5:20pm

8:20pm

Return Te Onewa Northcote Point services:

12:00pm

2:30pm

5:30pm

8:30pm

Return Birkenhead services:

12:05pm

2:35pm

5:35pm

8:35pm

Bus replacements will be provided for:

Auckland – Half Moon Bay

2:55pm

6:10pm

Half Moon Bay – Auckland