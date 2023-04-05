Man missing after father's tangi found dead

Kane Skipper was missing for almost one month.

The body of a man who was missing for almost one month in the Manawatū region has been found dead.

Kane Skipper, 44, was last seen leaving his father’s tangi on foot from Motuiti Marae in Foxton on March 10.

His family had hopes he would be found, but police found him in Horowhenua on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said his death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends at this difficult time.”

The spokesperson thanked those who assisted police in search efforts.