Taupō Volcano chills out as scientists reveal what caused spate of quakes

More than 1750 earthquakes have been recorded at Taupō Volcano since May last year.

After months of tremors and a handful of larger shakes, earthquake activity at Taupō Volcano has dropped off and has almost returned to normal.

GNS Science volcanologist Paul Jarvis said the Volcanic Alert Level would remain at 1 – minor volcanic unrest – after GNS recorded more than 1750 shallow quakes under Lake Taupō since May 2022, when the current period of unrest began.

“The number of earthquakes at Taupō Volcano over the last few weeks has decreased and almost returned to what is normally seen,” Jarvis said.

Meanwhile, uplift of ground under the central part of Lake Taupō continues with scientists observing the uplift of Horomatangi Reef at an average rate of about 60mm per year.

“Since the start of the current unrest period in May 2022, we have recorded over 1750 shallow earthquakes under Lake Taupō,” Jarvis said.

“The largest earthquake to date occurred on 30 November 2022, a magnitude 5.7 event about 9km below the lake surface.

“About 825 (47%) of all the earthquakes since May 2022 were aftershocks associated with this main event.

“There have also been four other earthquakes over magnitude four.”

Jarvis said the number and size of earthquakes, including the number of magnitude four to five events, were within expectations for Taupō Volcano at Volcanic Alert Level 1.

Waikato Times GNS Science Taupō Volcano update for April 2023. Periods of recent unrest have been divided into five blocks.

Since the start of 2022, earthquake activity can be divided into five blocks;

January 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022 was considered a pre-unrest phase with a normal level of earthquake activity (block A above).

From May 1 to September 15, 2022, an initial period of heightened earthquakes were observed (block B).

September 16 to November 29, 2022 saw a drop-off of earthquake activity, but it was still above pre-unrest levels (block C).

November 30 to December 31, 2022 saw a magnitude 5.7 event and its aftershocks (block D).

And from January 1, 2023 to April 2, earthquake activity was lower, but still above pre-unrest levels (block E).

“Long-term scientific research at Taupō Volcano suggests there is a ‘magmatic mush’ at 5 to 11km beneath Lake Taupō,” Jarvis said.

“This mush is a mixture of molten magma and solidified crystals.

“Over time, new magma is supplied to this mush from deeper levels. We interpret that the current unrest episode has been caused by an increase in the rate of magma supply into the mush body, with similar processes occurring during earlier unrest episodes.”

He said the transfer of heat and fluids into the mush body was creating stress under the lake and the consequence of this had been more, and/or stronger, earthquakes.

“The supply of magma to the mush zone is an ongoing process at Taupō Volcano and changes in the rate of this supply over time are not unexpected.

“All known unrest periods at Taupō have ended with the number of earthquakes and the rate of uplift returning to normal levels.

“None of these previous unrest episodes, have resulted in an eruption. It is likely that the processes behind the current unrest activity are also responsible for the previous episodes of unrest,” Jarvis said.