A cat lover left three 'fur babies' with Charmaine Wolmarans - two of them haven't been seen since

Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans admits she took on far too many animals over the Covid-19 pandemic. Many had to be put down.

A cat owner whose “fur babies” were lost by controversial animal rescuer Charmaine Wolmarans is demanding the Government act to better protect companion animals and regulate the rescue industry.

A Stuff investigation has revealed that Wolmarans, founder of Pixies Animal Rescue, used human sedatives to subdue dogs she stole from properties where they were chained, and that sickness ran wild through her rescue.

Our reporting has also shown she has fraud convictions in her native South Africa, appears to have exaggerated her work with the SPCA, and has used multiple identities. Two former Pixies workers have admitted they killed several ducks and rabbits in order to garner “sympathy” for the rescue.

Deborah Neumann left her three cats – Molly, 13, Princess, 10 and Michael, 7 – at Wolmarans’ property at Dairy Flat, north Auckland in October last year while moving house. They were to stay for about 10 weeks.

They agreed the cats would be kept in a room by themselves and not be mixed with Wolmarans’ “colony” cats – former ferals that had the run of the property.

Supplied Missing cat Molly, who was left at Pixies Animal Rescue while her owner was moving house.

But Wolmarans let them outside and they ran off. Michael was later found by members of the public several kilometres away in Coatesville, but Molly and Princess remain missing six months later.

Neumann visited Pixies several times but couldn’t sight the missing cats. At one point, she says, Wolmarans told her Molly was under her bed.

She coaxed the animal out, and while it was a tortoiseshell, it wasn’t hers. “I said to Charmaine, ‘that’s not my Molly’ ... she said, ‘yes it is’.”

Neumann says if Wolmarans had come clean that the cats were missing earlier, she would have had more time to search.

Supplied Princess, who is deaf, hasn't been seen for six months.

She claims Wolmarans did very little, other than posting a message on Neighbourly.

Wolmarans says the loss of the cats was “very unfortunate”. She says she let the cats out because they were “miserable” inside and she wanted them to “enjoy sunshine”.

She claims Neumann agreed to this – Neumann disputes that.

Wolmarans claims the cats never ventured far, but disappeared after a “terrible storm”.

She issued fliers and laid 19 traps around the property, hoping to catch them. She admits she shouldn't have let them out.

“I should have just tried to endure their miserable faces. I still look for Molly and Princess.”

Neumann is devastated.

“I’m an animal person, big-time. I used to be an inspector for the Auckland SPCA and I’ve had animals all my life. I just feel sick. They’re not young cats, they both need medical attention.”

Supplied Michael was eventually found several kilometres away.

Neumann laid a formal complaint with the SPCA, but it was unable to provide much help.

She believes there needs to be better protection for companion animals by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The Animal Welfare Act needs to be beefed up, she says, and the Government needs to support rescues.

“I think the pet boarding and day care industry needs to meet practice standards, to protect clients’ pets from any poorly run facilities.”

MPI director of animal health and welfare Carolyn Guy​ says there are strong regulations in place to protect animal welfare at boarding facilities, including within the Animal Welfare Act.

“Under the Act, owners and persons in charge of animals are required to meet their physical, health and behavioural needs and alleviate any unnecessary or unreasonable pain or distress being suffered by animals under their care.”

Boarding facilities must also adhere to the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures) Regulations 2018 and codes of welfare related to species under their care, such as the Code of Welfare for Companion Cats and the Code of Welfare for Dogs.

David White stuff.co.nz Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans has admitted using human sedative lorazepam to subdue and steal dogs she believed needed rescuing.

However, the codes of welfare are not enforceable in themselves. Instead, they are used as evidence that the Animal Welfare Act has been breached.

The SPCA has created an accreditation scheme for pet care businesses to provide pet owners with some assurance that their animals will be cared for to a high standard.

However, its website suggests accreditation is only available for doggy daycare providers, not catteries.

Guy adds that concerns about an animal rescue or boarding facility should be reported to the SPCA, or MPI for larger paddock animals.

The SPCA has no authority to shut down animals rescues or boarding facilities , chief executive Gabby Clezy says​.

The only difference between these and someone who just has a lot of pets is that they must adhere to the Code of Welfare (Temporary Housing of Companion Animals) – which sets out the minimum standards for boarding facilities.

However, Clezy says these minimum standards don’t necessarily represent best practice.

“A rescue or kennel can meet minimum standards and still not necessarily be operating in the best interest of the animal.”

They can only prosecute a breach of the Animal Welfare Act, which may result in the person being disqualified from owning or caring for animals.

The SPCA would like to see legislative changes regarding regulation of animal rescues.

“SPCA would like to see minimum qualifications in animal care or related fields for people operating animal shelters to ensure the physical, health, and behavioural needs of animals under their care are met.”